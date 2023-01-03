Transportation Officials Announce Groundbreaking on New River Parkway August 10

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces the beginning of construction of the first 1.36 mile section of the New River Parkway and will be joined by Congressman Nick Rahall, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, West Virginia Federal Highway Administrator Tom Smith and other state and local officials during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, August 10, 2011 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place on New River Road, just off of WV 20 near the Hinton New River Bridge. Directions are below. The public is invited to attend.





“We are extremely excited to be able to break ground on a project that has been a long time in the making,” stated Secretary Mattox. “With the help and leadership of Congressman Rahall and Governor Tomblin, we have been able to establish wonderful partnerships with the New River Parkway Authority and the National Park Service as well as our continued partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and we look forward to celebrating the start of the first 1.36 mile section of the New River Parkway.”

This initial project is the first phase of a larger 10 mile segment of the New River Parkway that will tie the slow speed, scenic highway from I-64, near Sandstone, to Hinton.





**Directions**

From I-64 – take Hinton/Sandstone exit 139. Proceed along WV 20 South toward Hinton. Continue on WV 20 (Temple Street) across the Hinton New River Bridge and turn right onto New River Road.

From Princeton – travel on WV 20 North toward Hinton. New River Road begins at the stop sign just before the right turn to cross the Hinton New River Bridge into downtown.





Division of Highways personnel will be on hand to assist travelers with directions and parking.