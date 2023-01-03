Submit Release
WV Division of Public Transit Wins National Award

CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell is proud to announce that the West Virginia Division of Public Transit was recently awarded the prestigious Community Transportation Association of America’s (CTAA) State Leadership Award for 2011 at its annual expo in Indianapolis.


“Every year the CTAA’s awards committee seeks to spotlight the most innovative, dedicated and helpful state department of transportation across the country with our State Leadership Award,” stated CTAA Communications Director Scott Bogren. “This year’s award winner is the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Public Transit Division, whose work on behalf of the state’s transit systems and passengers is exemplary.”


“Everyone in the Division of Public Transit is thrilled and proud to have won the CTAA State Leadership Award for 2011,” added O’Connell. “It is wonderful recognition of our hard work on behalf of the state’s transit providers and they share in this award.”


This is the second time West Virginia has received the award. The first time was 25 years ago.


For more information regarding the West Virginia Division of Public Transit, please go to www.transportation.wv.gov and search 'public transit' .​



