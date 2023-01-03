MacCorkle Avenue On-Ramp to I-64 WB to Close as Bridge Work Shifts Lanes

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning Tuesday morning, September 20th, the MacCorkle Avenue on-ramp, carrying travelers onto the I-64 bridge heading west from South Charleston will be closed until October 15 to allow work on the bridge to shift lanes.





“As the bridge renovation and repair work shifts to the inner two lanes, there isn’t enough room for travelers to safely merge into traffic,” stated State Highway Engineer Marvin Murphy. “Closing the on-ramp for 25 days will allow the contractor to construct the first 3 spans to create space for vehicles to merge in a safer manner.”





Travelers can access I-64 Westbound from the Montrose Drive exit or through Dunbar via the Dunbar Toll Bridge.