Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,349 in the last 365 days.

MacCorkle Avenue On-Ramp to I-64 WB to Close as Bridge Work Shifts Lanes

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning Tuesday morning, September 20th, the MacCorkle Avenue on-ramp, carrying travelers onto the I-64 bridge heading west from South Charleston will be closed until October 15 to allow work on the bridge to shift lanes.


“As the bridge renovation and repair work shifts to the inner two lanes, there isn’t enough room for travelers to safely merge into traffic,” stated State Highway Engineer Marvin Murphy.  “Closing the on-ramp for 25 days will allow the contractor to construct the first 3 spans to create space for vehicles to merge in a safer manner.”


Travelers can access I-64 Westbound from the Montrose Drive exit or through Dunbar via the Dunbar Toll Bridge.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

MacCorkle Avenue On-Ramp to I-64 WB to Close as Bridge Work Shifts Lanes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.