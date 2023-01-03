DOH to Hold Public Meeting on Kanawha Falls

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational workshop public meeting on January 31, 2012 at Falls View WVDOH Substation at 5727 Midland Trail (US 60), Charlton Heights, WV on the proposed Kanawha Falls Bridge Replacement.

The scheduled workshop is from 4 to 7 p.m., and will afford participants an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the project.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 or on the highway department’s website WWW.TRANSPORTATION.WV.GOV on or before February 29, 2012.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.