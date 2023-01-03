DOH to Hold Meeting on East Beckley Bypass in Raleigh County

Page Content

Charleston-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Monday, February 27, 2012, in the cafeteria of Woodrow Wilson High School located on 4000 Stanaford Road, Beckley, Raleigh County, West Virginia 25801. The WVDOH will provide information on the East Beckley Bypass-Stanaford Road Section, which is part of the overall bypass project that connects I-64 to the interchange with US 19/WV 16 in the vicinity of Bradley, WV. The Stanaford Road segment is scheduled to begin construction the spring of 2012 and the bypass from Stanaford Road to north of Ragland Road should begin in the fall of 2012. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A BRIEF PRESENTATION WILL BE GIVEN AT 5:30 P.M.

The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project. Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Tuesday, March 27, 2012. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.