DOH to Hold Public Meeting on the Abandonment of County Route 7/11 in Lincoln County

An informational public meeting will be held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, April 24, 2012 in the cafeteria of Harts PreK-8, 1246 McClellan Highway, Harts, West Virginia on a proposed partial abandonment of County Route 7/11, in Lincoln County, beginning at a point on CR 7, said point being the junction of CR 7 and CR 7/11; thence in an easterly direction a distance of 0.341 mile to an ending, said point being 0.65 mile west of the junction of CR 7/11 and CR 64/1. Property owners have requested the abandonment.

Scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., the meeting will afford citizens an opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the proposal. Highways personnel will be present to discuss the abandonment and receive public input.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before May 24, 2012.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.