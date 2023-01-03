Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,462 in the last 365 days.

WV Division of Highways, First Lady to Open Bridge in Keyser, Wednesday October 24

Page Content


Charleston-


West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox will be joined by West Virginia First Lady Joanne Jaeger Tomblin, as well as representatives from the Maryland State Highway Administration as they celebrate the opening of the new Keyser-McCoole Memorial Bridge, carrying US 220 over the Potomac River.  The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. and will be held on the West Virginia approach to the bridge, between Center Street and Armstrong Street in Keyser.  The public is welcome to attend and WVDOH personnel will be on hand to assist with parking.


The bridge is being replaced as part of a $24 million joint project between the West Virginia DOH and the Maryland SHA, which began in spring 2010. The new bridge was constructed adjacent to the old bridge. Once traffic is shifted to the new bridge, crews will begin demolishing the old bridge and continue work on the roadway approaches to the bridge, a project that should be complete in spring 2013.​​



Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

WV Division of Highways, First Lady to Open Bridge in Keyser, Wednesday October 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.