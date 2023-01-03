WV Division of Highways, First Lady to Open Bridge in Keyser, Wednesday October 24

Page Content

Charleston-





West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox will be joined by West Virginia First Lady Joanne Jaeger Tomblin, as well as representatives from the Maryland State Highway Administration as they celebrate the opening of the new Keyser-McCoole Memorial Bridge, carrying US 220 over the Potomac River. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. and will be held on the West Virginia approach to the bridge, between Center Street and Armstrong Street in Keyser. The public is welcome to attend and WVDOH personnel will be on hand to assist with parking.





The bridge is being replaced as part of a $24 million joint project between the West Virginia DOH and the Maryland SHA, which began in spring 2010. The new bridge was constructed adjacent to the old bridge. Once traffic is shifted to the new bridge, crews will begin demolishing the old bridge and continue work on the roadway approaches to the bridge, a project that should be complete in spring 2013.​​





​

