DOH Reminds Public of Importance of Safety in Work Zones

The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind the traveling public of the importance of driving responsibly in work zones.

While clearing debris in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, two DOH employees have suffered injuries after being struck by vehicles.

The first accident (a hit-and-run) happened on Saturday, November 10. A worker sustained minor injuries from being struck by a vehicle while cutting brush along Gilman Road in Randolph County.

The most recent accident happened November 14, when a worker flagging traffic on WV 39 in Nicholas County was hit and suffered serious injuries.

“It is crucial that all drivers slow down and stay alert when entering work zones,” said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox. “Obeying the signs and staying aware of your surroundings will ensure the safety of everyone. We ask the public to be patient as we work to remove debris and to be aware that crews will be working along many roadways.”​