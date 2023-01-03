DOH to Hold Informational Workshop Public Meeting on US Route 219 Corridor Study in Greenbrier County

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public workshop on Thursday, December 13, 2012 at the West Virginia National Guard Lewisburg Readiness Center (659 Industrial Park Road, Maxwelton).

This is a preliminary planning-level workshop through which WVDOH officials will present information and seek public input regarding the US 219 corridor study. A handout will be available at the meeting.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Information identifying the area of interest and illustrating the potential options will be displayed for discussion. Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by January 14, 2013.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, P. E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.