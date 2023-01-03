Submit Release
DOH Calls Mandatory Meeting for Contractors Interested in Bidding on Debris Removal Projects

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways will be holding a mandatory Pre Bid meeting for all contractors interested in bidding on debris removal contracts.  These contracts will be lump sum contracts to remove wood debris (downed trees, damaged roots, brush, etc.) from WVDOH right-of-way that was left behind by Superstorm Sandy.


To bid the contract, you must be present at the meeting on Wednesday, November 28, 2012 at 1:00 p.m. at the Days Inn Hotel in Flatwoods, WV.


All attendees must also be licensed as a West Virginia Contractor and meet requirements of the WVDOH specifications (bonding, insurance, etc.).  Pre-qualification will be waived.


Bids will be received on December 6, 2012 (paper or electronic).  


If you have any questions, please contact the WVDOH at 304-558-2874 or visit the Contract Administration’s ​​website:http://www.transportation.wv.gov/HIGHWAYS/CONTRACTADMIN/Pages/default.aspx


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

