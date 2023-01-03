NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS ON THE WEST VIRGINIA RAIL PLAN IN MINGO AND JACKSON COUNTIES

Page Content





The West Virginia State Rail Authority will hold informational workshop public meetings on Tuesday, January 8, 2013 at the Williamson Fire Station 2nd floor, 104 East 4th Avenue, Williamson, West Virginia in Mingo, WV, and January 9, 2013 at the Ripley City Hall, 203 Church Street, Ripley, West Virginia in Jackson County on the development of the West Virginia State Rail Plan.





The scheduled public information workshop is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (or later if additional time is needed). The workshop style meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the State Rail Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. A formal presentation by State Rail Authority representatives will commence at 6:00 p.m. and staff will be on hand to present information and receive public input.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Ms. Cindy Butler, Director, West Virginia State Rail Authority, 120 Water Plan Drive, Moorefield, West Virginia, 26836 on or before February 9, 2013.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.