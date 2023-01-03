State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Mingo and Jackson Counties

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will be holding the next two of eight public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.

The next two public meetings will be held at the following locations:



Tuesday, January 8, 2013

Williamson Fire Station, 2nd Floor

104 East 4th Avenue

Wednesday, January 9, 2013

Ripley City Hall

203 Church Street

Ripley, WV 25271

Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, or mailed to:

Cindy Butler, Director, WV State Rail Authority

120 Water Plan Drive

Moorefield, West Virginia 26836