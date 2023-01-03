Submit Release
State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Mingo and Jackson Counties

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will be holding the next two of eight public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan.   The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan.  All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.  There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.


The next two public meetings will be held at the following locations:


Tuesday, January 8, 2013
Williamson Fire Station, 2nd Floor
104 East 4th Avenue
Williamson, WV  25661

Wednesday, January 9, 2013
Ripley City Hall
203 Church Street
Ripley, WV  25271


Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, or mailed to:

Cindy Butler, Director, WV State Rail Authority
120 Water Plan Drive
Moorefield, West Virginia 26836

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

