DOH Reminds Travelers of Nitro/St. Albans Bridge Closure Monday, January 7

CHARLESTON-

The Division of Highways would like to remind the traveling public that, on Monday, January 7, 2013, the Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge (Nitro/St. Albans Bridge) will be closed to traffic while it’s being replaced. The project is scheduled to be completed in November of 2013. A map of the alternate routes, can be accessed by going to the WVDOT website, www.transportation.wv.gov, and clicking on the Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge Project.

The WVDOT Office of Communications will be providing periodic updates, along with photos and videos of the bridge replacement, on the website, so the public can follow progress of the project.