DOH to Hold Informational Workshop Public Meeting/Hearing on US 340 – 4 Lane Project

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop/Public Hearing on Monday, June 3, 2013, in the cafeteria of the Page Jackson Elementary School located on 370 Page Jackson School Road, Charles Town, Jefferson County, West Virginia on the proposed US 340 – 4 Lane Project from the Virginia Line to the Charles Town Bypass. The project consists of upgrading the existing two lane section of US 340 in Jefferson County from 0.5 miles southwest of the state line to approximately 2 miles north of the community of Rippon in Jefferson County, West Virginia. This will result in constructing a 4-lane divided highway with at-grade intersections around Rippon. The total project length is approximately 5 miles. This meeting will update the public on the progress of the US 340 Improvement Study since the last public meeting in September 2012 that presented Preferred Alternative 4. Newly developed modifications to Preferred Alternative 4, designated 4C, 10A, 10B, and 11 are the focus of this workshop/hearing. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements.

The informational workshop is scheduled from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and representatives from WVDOH and FHWA will be available to informally answer questions about the proposed projects. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD FROM 8:00PM to 10:00PM. Individuals and representatives of organizations who wish to provide testimony during the Public Hearing may sign the Speakers List at the registration desk from 5:00 PM to 7:45 PM. A time limit will be imposed on testimony to provide all parties the opportunity to comment.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Wednesday, July 3, 2013. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

