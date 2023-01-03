DOH to Hold Informational Workshop Public Meeting on PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge

Page Content





Charleston-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Thursday, May 16, 2013, at Burke Memorial United Methodist Church, located on Scenic River Road, Elkhurst, Clay County, West Virginia on the replacement of the PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge.This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





A scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Monday, June 17, 2013.Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

