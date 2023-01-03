Homicide: 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023, in the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:10 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located two juvenile male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Martez Toney, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.