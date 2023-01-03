Submit Release
DOH to Hold Informational Workshop Public Meeting on the Burlington Mill Creek Bridge

Charleston-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Monday, June 24, 2013, at WVDOH District 5 Headquarters, located on US 50, Burlington, Mineral County, West Virginia on the replacement of the Burlington Mill Creek Bridge which will improve access from US 50/US 220 onto Mineral County Route 11. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements.


The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to David Bodnar, P.E., Acting Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Wednesday, July 24, 2013. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

