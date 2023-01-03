Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of 1st Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023, in the 1100 block of 1st Place, Northwest.

At approximately 4:35 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Shortly after, an adult male victim walked into an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred at the listed location.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

