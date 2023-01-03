DOH to Hold Informational Workshop Public Meeting on the Chief Logan Park Road Project

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop/Public Hearing on Thursday, July 11, 2013, in the Chief Logan Conference Center located on 1000 Conference Center Drive, Logan, Logan County, West Virginia on the proposed road within Chief Logan State Park. The project consists of building a two-lane, low-speed road connecting the main activity areas of Chief Logan State Park and the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center. This meeting will update the public on the progress of the Chief Logan Park Road Project since initiating the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements in August 2012.

The informational workshop is scheduled from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and representatives from WVDOH will be available to informally answer questions about the proposed projects.





A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD AT 6:00 PM.





Individuals and representatives of organizations who wish to provide testimony during the Public Hearing may sign the Speakers List at the registration desk from 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM. A time limit will be imposed on testimony to provide all parties the opportunity to comment.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to David Bodnar, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Wednesday, July 3, 2013. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

