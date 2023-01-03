State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Kanawha, Wood, and Braxton Counties

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will continue holding a series of public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.





The next three public meetings will be held at the following locations:



Tuesday, July 16, 2013

Culture Center Grand Hall

State Capitol Complex

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

West Virginia Division of Highways District Three Headquarters

Conference Center

624 Depot Street, Parkersburg Thursday, July 18, 2013

Flatwoods Days Hotel, Huntington Room

2000 Sutton Lane, Sutton

Written comments must be sent on or before August 23, 2013 to the following address:



Ms. Cindy Butler, Director

West Virginia State Rail Authority

120 Water Plan Drive, Moorefield, West Virginia, 26836

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

