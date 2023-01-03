State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Kanawha, Wood, and Braxton Counties
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will continue holding a series of public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.
The next three public meetings will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, July 16, 2013
Culture Center Grand Hall
State Capitol Complex
1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston
Wednesday, July 17, 2013
West Virginia Division of Highways District Three Headquarters
Conference Center
624 Depot Street, Parkersburg
Thursday, July 18, 2013
Flatwoods Days Hotel, Huntington Room
2000 Sutton Lane, Sutton
Written comments must be sent on or before August 23, 2013 to the following address:
Ms. Cindy Butler, Director
West Virginia State Rail Authority
120 Water Plan Drive, Moorefield, West Virginia, 26836
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.