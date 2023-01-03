State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Monongalia, and Raleigh Counties
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will continue holding a series of public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm except Jefferson County which will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.
The next three public meetings will be held at the following locations:
Tamarack, Ballroom C
One Tamarack Park, Beckley
Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Milsop Community Center
3420 Main Street, Weirton
Thursday, July 25, 2013
Morgantown Municipal Airport, Administration Building
100 Harts Field Road, Morgantown
Friday, July 26, 2013
West Virginia State Rail Office
120 Water Plant Drive, Moorefield
Saturday, July 27, 2013
Charles Town Library
200 East Washington Street, Charles Town (from 1:00pm to 3:00pm)
Written comments must be sent on or before August 23, 2013 to the following address:
Ms. Cindy Butler, Director
West Virginia State Rail Authority
120 Water Plan Drive, Moorefield, West Virginia, 26836
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.
Brent H. Walker
304-588-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov