State Rail Authority to Hold Meetings in Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Monongalia, and Raleigh Counties

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s State Rail Authority will continue holding a series of public information meetings to discuss the Authority’s State Rail Plan. The informational meetings will afford participants an opportunity to learn about the Plan, to ask questions and to state their views and opinions for consideration in the development of the Plan. All meetings will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm except Jefferson County which will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. There will be formal presentation at 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.





The next three public meetings will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 23, 2013

Tamarack, Ballroom C

One Tamarack Park, Beckley Tamarack, Ballroom COne Tamarack Park, Beckley Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Milsop Community Center

3420 Main Street, Weirton Thursday, July 25, 2013

Morgantown Municipal Airport, Administration Building

100 Harts Field Road, Morgantown Friday, July 26, 2013

West Virginia State Rail Office

120 Water Plant Drive, Moorefield



Saturday, July 27, 2013

Charles Town Library

200 East Washington Street, Charles Town (from 1:00pm to 3:00pm)

Written comments must be sent on or before August 23, 2013 to the following address:

Ms. Cindy Butler, Director

West Virginia State Rail Authority

120 Water Plan Drive, Moorefield, West Virginia, 26836





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

