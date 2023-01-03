Highways to Close WV Route 10 Between Rum Creek Road and Man for 90 Days as Contractor Excavates Hillside

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox announces that a section of WV Route 10, from Dabney (Rum Creek Road) to Man (Buffalo Creek Road) will be closed for 90 days to allow the contractor to work on excavating the hillside, unimpeded.


“The contractor, Bizzack Construction, LLC of Lexington, KY, has been maintaining two lanes of traffic, with 15 minute delays, at times, as they continue excavating a very confined, narrow section of existing WV 10,” stated Mattox. “The steep hillside work is becoming increasingly unstable and, thus, unsafe for traffic to move through the work zone. So the decision has been made to close the area until the slope can be lowered to an elevation such that traffic can be safely managed through the work zone.”


Vehicles will detour onto County 14 (Rum Creek Road) at Dabney for 12.2 miles to County 16 (Buffalo Creek Road), then follow County 16 for 5 miles to WV 10 at Man.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

