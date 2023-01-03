Submit Release
New Emergency Response Plan and Roadway Improvements Underway Following Community Meeting on WV 10 Closure

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways attended a community meeting on Tuesday, July 30 regarding concerns surrounding the closure of WV 10 between Dabney and Man. After listening to the public’s suggestions, it is clear that there is a need for providing a quicker response time for emergency services. The WVDOH is working closely with Roger Bryant of the Logan County Office of Emergency Management, Logan County Sheriff Sonya Porter, Bizzack Construction, LLC, and Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. to ensure that the local communities are provided these needed services.


Beginning Monday, August 5, a law enforcement vehicle will be placed at each end of the work site on WV 10. The Logan Sheriff’s Department, Man Police Department, and Chapmanville Police Department will assist with this detail. The Logan County 911 Center will contact these authorities to open a portion of the roadway ONLY if a medical helicopter is unable to fly. Bizzack will place an additional endloader at the site to help clear the roadway quickly if an emergency vehicle needs to get through, but ONLY when the work site is deemed safe.


The following upgrades are being made to County Routes 14 and 16 (local detour route):

West Virginia Paving began paving sections of the detour route on Thursday, August 1 and will continue working the next few days. Paving will be done during low traffic times and flaggers will be in place to control traffic and keep the delay time between 5-10 minutes.

An additional 68 roadway signs will be put in place to better showcase the detour route, urge drivers to reduce speeds, warn them of curves and give them advance notice of one lane bridges. New guardrail is being installed.

 

The WVDOT Office of Communications will continue to update the public about changes or modifications to the WV 10 construction project as information becomes available. Notifications will be sent to the media, lawmakers, county and state officials, WVDOT Facebook and twitter pages, and WVDOT webpage: www.transportation.wv.gov.  Pictures of the WV 10 project and detour upgrades are available for download on the WVDOT flickr page.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

