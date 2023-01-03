DOH to Hold Public Meeting on County Route 42/1 Abandonment in Grant County

Page Content

An informational public meeting will be held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, October 9, 2013 in the gymnasium of Union Education Complex, HC 76, Box 750, Mount Storm, West Virginia on a proposed partial abandonment of County Route 42/1, in Grant County, beginning at 2.88 miles south of the junction of WV 93 and CR 41/1 and proceeding in a southwesterly direction of 750 feet (0.142) to a junction with new CR 42/1 at a point 3.00 miles from the junction of WV 93 and CR 42/1.





Property owners have requested the abandonment.





Scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., the meeting will afford citizens an opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the proposal. Highways personnel will be present to discuss the abandonment and receive public input.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before November 9, 2013.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.



