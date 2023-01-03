GOVERNOR TOMBLIN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $20 MILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL GRANTS FOR WEST VIRGINIA’S AIRPORTS
CHARLESTON, WV-
Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, today announced more than $20 million in state and federal grants will be distributed to airports throughout the state. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission allocated more than $2 million in matching funds.
Eighteen public airports were awarded matching funds for airport infrastructure, safety and improvement projects. Federal funds for the projects totaled over $20 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The federal grants fund 90 percent of the projects with the state providing 10 percent in matching funds.
“West Virginia’s airports play a critical role in the economy,” Gov. Tomblin said. “They support businesses, manufacturers, and emergency responders, maintaining local jobs and creating economic opportunity. This grant money will help our airports continue to do so.”
"Airports are vital to the state's transportation system and to the communities they serve, as well as providing a direct link to the national air transportation system," said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, who serves on the Commission. "This critical state and federal funding enables West Virginia to compete globally and provides access for our citizens, businesses and visitors.”
List of airports, projects, and funding totals:
Mid-Ohio Valley Airport
- Improve runway safety area
- State funding - $24,004
- Federal funding - $912,161
- Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443
Appalachian Regional Airport
- Construct building
- State funding - $63,002
- Federal funding - $567,021
- Contact: Larry Simpkins 304-235-2217
Braxton County Airport
- Rehab runway
- State funding - $223,457
- Federal funding - $2,011,112
- Contact: J.D. Gerlach 304-675-7765
Eastern WV Regional Airport
- Rehab taxiway/acquire land
- State funding - $16,666
- Federal funding - $150,000
- Contact: Bill Walkup 304-263-2106
Elkins-Randolph Co. Airport
- Rehab taxiway
- State funding - $118,594
- Federal funding - $1,067,345
- Contact: Dick Chaney 304-636-2726
Fairmont Municipal Airport
- Construct taxiway
- State funding - $81,531
- Federal funding - $733,776
- Contact: Tom Mainella 304-363-1660
Greater Cumberland Regional Airport
- Rehab runway
- State funding - $130,121
- Federal funding - $2,602,410
- Contact: Ryan Shaffer 304-738-0002
Greenbrier Valley Airport
- Construct taxiway
- State funding - $20,800
- Federal funding - $197,600
- Contact: Jerry O’Sullivan 304-645-3961
Logan Airport
- Install weather reporting equipment
- State funding - $22,330
- Federal funding - $200,967
- Contact: Mike White 304-752-0975
Marshall County Airport
- T- Hangar site and building
- State funding - $12,441
- Federal funding - $111,972
- Contact: Susan Board 304-845-0200
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport
- Rehab taxiway and runway
- State funding - $91,577
- Federal funding - $824,191
- Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443
Morgantown Municipal Airport
- Rehab terminal building
- State funding - $131,714
- Federal funding - $1,185,422
- Contact: Michael Clow 304-291-7461
North Central WV Airport
- Install perimeter fencing
- State funding - $5,850
- Federal funding - $52,500
- Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400
- Update airport master plan
- State funding - $48,076
- Federal funding - $432,680
- Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400
Philippi-Barbour Co. Regional Airport
- Install fuel farm
- State funding - $9,757
- Federal funding - $87,817
- Contact: Dean Springer 304-599-4799
Raleigh Co. Memorial Airport
- Rehab terminal building
- State funding - $41,415
- Federal funding - $372,735
- Contact: Tom Cochran 304-255-0476
Summersville Airport
- Rehab runway
- State funding - $19,289
- Federal funding - $173,598
- Contact: Patti Neff 304-872-7830
Tri-State Airport
- Improve airport drainage, rehab taxiways, acquire handicap passenger lift device
- State funding - $107,540
- Federal funding - $967,862
- Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801
- Sustainable management plan
- State funding - $27,777
- Federal funding - $250,000
- Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801
Upshur Co. Regional Airport
- Construct building
- State funding - $16,666
- Federal funding – $150,000
- Contact: Rich Clemens 304-642-0582
Yeager Airport
- Remove obstructions
- State funding - $813,620
- Federal funding - $7,322,582
- Contact: Rick Atkinson 304-344-8033
- Sustainable management plan
- State funding - $22,222
- Federal funding - $200,000
- Contact: Rick Atkinson 304-344-8033
