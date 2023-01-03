GOVERNOR TOMBLIN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $20 MILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL GRANTS FOR WEST VIRGINIA’S AIRPORTS

CHARLESTON, WV-





Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, today announced more than $20 million in state and federal grants will be distributed to airports throughout the state. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission allocated more than $2 million in matching funds.





Eighteen public airports were awarded matching funds for airport infrastructure, safety and improvement projects. Federal funds for the projects totaled over $20 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The federal grants fund 90 percent of the projects with the state providing 10 percent in matching funds.





“West Virginia’s airports play a critical role in the economy,” Gov. Tomblin said. “They support businesses, manufacturers, and emergency responders, maintaining local jobs and creating economic opportunity. This grant money will help our airports continue to do so.”





"Airports are vital to the state's transportation system and to the communities they serve, as well as providing a direct link to the national air transportation system," said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, who serves on the Commission. "This critical state and federal funding enables West Virginia to compete globally and provides access for our citizens, businesses and visitors.”





List of airports, projects, and funding totals:





Mid-Ohio Valley Airport

Improve runway safety area

State funding - $24,004

Federal funding - $912,161

Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443





Appalachian Regional Airport

Construct building

State funding - $63,002

Federal funding - $567,021

Contact: Larry Simpkins 304-235-2217





Braxton County Airport

Rehab runway

State funding - $223,457

Federal funding - $2,011,112

Contact: J.D. Gerlach 304-675-7765





Eastern WV Regional Airport

Rehab taxiway/acquire land

State funding - $16,666

Federal funding - $150,000

Contact: Bill Walkup 304-263-2106





Elkins-Randolph Co. Airport

Rehab taxiway

State funding - $118,594

Federal funding - $1,067,345

Contact: Dick Chaney 304-636-2726





Fairmont Municipal Airport

Construct taxiway

State funding - $81,531

Federal funding - $733,776

Contact: Tom Mainella 304-363-1660





Greater Cumberland Regional Airport

Rehab runway

State funding - $130,121

Federal funding - $2,602,410

Contact: Ryan Shaffer 304-738-0002





Greenbrier Valley Airport

Construct taxiway

State funding - $20,800

Federal funding - $197,600

Contact: Jerry O’Sullivan 304-645-3961





Logan Airport

Install weather reporting equipment

State funding - $22,330

Federal funding - $200,967

Contact: Mike White 304-752-0975





Marshall County Airport

T- Hangar site and building

State funding - $12,441

Federal funding - $111,972

Contact: Susan Board 304-845-0200





Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

Rehab taxiway and runway

State funding - $91,577

Federal funding - $824,191

Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443





Morgantown Municipal Airport

Rehab terminal building

State funding - $131,714

Federal funding - $1,185,422

Contact: Michael Clow 304-291-7461





North Central WV Airport

Install perimeter fencing

State funding - $5,850

Federal funding - $52,500

Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400





Update airport master plan

State funding - $48,076

Federal funding - $432,680

Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400





Philippi-Barbour Co. Regional Airport

Install fuel farm

State funding - $9,757

Federal funding - $87,817

Contact: Dean Springer 304-599-4799





Raleigh Co. Memorial Airport

Rehab terminal building

State funding - $41,415

Federal funding - $372,735

Contact: Tom Cochran 304-255-0476





Summersville Airport

Rehab runway

State funding - $19,289

Federal funding - $173,598

Contact: Patti Neff 304-872-7830





Tri-State Airport

Improve airport drainage, rehab taxiways, acquire handicap passenger lift device

State funding - $107,540

Federal funding - $967,862

Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801





Sustainable management plan

State funding - $27,777

Federal funding - $250,000

Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801





Upshur Co. Regional Airport

Construct building

State funding - $16,666

Federal funding – $150,000

Contact: Rich Clemens 304-642-0582





Yeager Airport

Remove obstructions

State funding - $813,620

Federal funding - $7,322,582

Contact: Rick Atkinson 304-344-8033