Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,469 in the last 365 days.

GOVERNOR TOMBLIN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $20 MILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL GRANTS FOR WEST VIRGINIA’S AIRPORTS

CHARLESTON, WV-


Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, today announced more than $20 million in state and federal grants will be distributed to airports throughout the state. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission allocated more than $2 million in matching funds.


Eighteen public airports were awarded matching funds for airport infrastructure, safety and improvement projects. Federal funds for the projects totaled over $20 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The federal grants fund 90 percent of the projects with the state providing 10 percent in matching funds.


“West Virginia’s airports play a critical role in the economy,” Gov. Tomblin said. “They support businesses, manufacturers, and emergency responders, maintaining local jobs and creating economic opportunity. This grant money will help our airports continue to do so.”


"Airports are vital to the state's transportation system and to the communities they serve, as well as providing a direct link to the national air transportation system," said Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, who serves on the Commission. "This critical state and federal funding enables West Virginia to compete globally and provides access for our citizens, businesses and visitors.”


List of airports, projects, and funding totals:


Mid-Ohio Valley Airport

  • Improve runway safety area
  • State funding - $24,004
  • Federal funding - $912,161
  • Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443

Appalachian Regional Airport

  • Construct building
  • State funding - $63,002
  • Federal funding - $567,021
  • Contact: Larry Simpkins 304-235-2217

Braxton County Airport

  • Rehab runway
  • State funding - $223,457
  • Federal funding - $2,011,112
  • Contact: J.D. Gerlach 304-675-7765

Eastern WV Regional Airport

  • Rehab taxiway/acquire land
  • State funding - $16,666
  • Federal funding - $150,000
  • Contact: Bill Walkup 304-263-2106

Elkins-Randolph Co. Airport

  • Rehab taxiway
  • State funding - $118,594
  • Federal funding - $1,067,345
  • Contact: Dick Chaney 304-636-2726

Fairmont Municipal Airport

  • Construct taxiway
  • State funding - $81,531
  • Federal funding - $733,776
  • Contact: Tom Mainella 304-363-1660

Greater Cumberland Regional Airport

  • Rehab runway
  • State funding - $130,121
  • Federal funding - $2,602,410
  • Contact: Ryan Shaffer 304-738-0002

Greenbrier Valley Airport

  • Construct taxiway
  • State funding - $20,800
  • Federal funding - $197,600
  • Contact: Jerry O’Sullivan 304-645-3961

Logan Airport

  • Install weather reporting equipment
  • State funding - $22,330
  • Federal funding - $200,967
  • Contact: Mike White 304-752-0975

Marshall County Airport

  • T- Hangar site and building
  • State funding - $12,441
  • Federal funding - $111,972
  • Contact: Susan Board 304-845-0200

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

  • Rehab taxiway and runway
  • State funding - $91,577
  • Federal funding - $824,191
  • Contact: Terry Moore 304-464-5443

Morgantown Municipal Airport

  • Rehab terminal building
  • State funding - $131,714
  • Federal funding - $1,185,422
  • Contact: Michael Clow 304-291-7461

North Central WV Airport

  • Install perimeter fencing
  • State funding - $5,850
  • Federal funding - $52,500
  • Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400

  • Update airport master plan
  • State funding - $48,076
  • Federal funding - $432,680
  • Contact: Richard Rock 304-842-3400

Philippi-Barbour Co. Regional Airport

  • Install fuel farm
  • State funding - $9,757
  • Federal funding - $87,817
  • Contact: Dean Springer 304-599-4799

Raleigh Co. Memorial Airport

  • Rehab terminal building
  • State funding - $41,415
  • Federal funding - $372,735
  • Contact: Tom Cochran 304-255-0476

Summersville Airport

  • Rehab runway
  • State funding - $19,289
  • Federal funding - $173,598
  • Contact: Patti Neff 304-872-7830

Tri-State Airport

  • Improve airport drainage, rehab taxiways, acquire handicap passenger lift device
  • State funding - $107,540
  • Federal funding - $967,862
  • Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801

  • Sustainable management plan
  • State funding - $27,777
  • Federal funding - $250,000
  • Contact: Jerry Brienza 304-453-2801

Upshur Co. Regional Airport

  • Construct building
  • State funding - $16,666
  • Federal funding – $150,000
  • Contact: Rich Clemens 304-642-0582

Yeager Airport

  • Remove obstructions
  • State funding - $813,620
  • Federal funding - $7,322,582
  • Contact: Rick Atkinson 304-344-8033

  • Sustainable management plan
  • State funding - $22,222
  • Federal funding - $200,000
  • Contact: Rick Atkinson 304-344-8033

You just read:

GOVERNOR TOMBLIN ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $20 MILLION IN STATE AND FEDERAL GRANTS FOR WEST VIRGINIA’S AIRPORTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.