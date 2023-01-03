Submit Release
NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING ON DUNBAR TOLL BRIDGE SIDEWALK PROJECT IN KANAWHA COUNTY

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Monday, December 2, 2013, at the Bridgeview Elementary School, located at 5100 Ohio Street, South Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia on the proposed Dunbar Toll Bridge Sidewalk Project. The bridge currently has a sidewalk that terminates at the staircase on the South Charleston side and ends abruptly between travel lanes on the Dunbar side. Neither end has a curb ramp; therefore the pedestrian access is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The purpose of this project is to identify and evaluate options to provide ADA compliant pedestrian access across the Dunbar Toll Bridge. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.


The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to David P. Bodnar, P.E., Acting Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, January 2, 2014. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


