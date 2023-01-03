NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING ON NEW I-79 INTERCHANGE IN MONONGALIA COUNTY

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2014, in the Jerry West Room of the WVU Coliseum located on 3450 Monongahela Boulevard (US 19), Morgantown, Monongalia County, West Virginia on the proposed new I-79 Interchange. This project consists of providing a new interchange on I-79 approximately halfway between I-79, at Exit 152 – US 19 Westover/Morgantown (Granville) and I-79, Exit 155 – WV 7 West Virginia University (Star City/Osage/WVU Football Stadium) exits. The proposed project will tie the interchange into two new frontage roads, connecting a relocated County Route 46/3 to the west and an extension of University Town Centre Drive to the east of I-79 including the new proposed WVU Athletic Facilities. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements. The approved Environmental Assessment will be available for review.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. David P. Bodnar, P.E., Acting Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Monday, February 17, 2014. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

​​