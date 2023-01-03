Submit Release
Little Kanawha Transit Authority to Offer Service to Gilmer County January 6

Charleston-


West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell and Little Kanawha Transit Authority Manager Darlene Crane announce that the Little Kanawha Transit Authority, known locally as Little Kanawha Bus, will be undertaking a public transit demonstration project in Gilmer County starting on January 6, 2014. The hours of operation will be 8:00 am - 4:00 pm.


Gilmer County Service Schedule:

Monday- Round trip service along Rt. 47 and Rt. 5 West from Linn, Troy, Coxs Mills, and Tanner.


Wednesday- Round trip service alongRt. 5 East from Stouts Mills and Sand Fork as well as round trip service along Rt. 33 from Cedarville and Normantown.
1st Fridays - Round trip service to Clarksburg.


2nd and 4th Fridays - Round trip service to Weston.


3rd Fridays- Round trip service to Flatwoods.



Little Kanawha Bus also provides service in Calhoun, Roane and Jackson counties. For fare information and to schedule a ride, please call toll free 1-866-354-5522.

​​

Brent H. Walker
304-559-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

