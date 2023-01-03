NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING ON WV 2 – NEWCUMBERLAND, MADISON STREET TO CHESTER STREET INTERSECTION AND

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Thursday, May 29, 2014, at the John D. Rockefeller IV Career Center (IMC Room), located at 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, Hancock County, West Virginia on the proposed WV 2 – New Cumberland Project. The current project evaluates sections of WV 2 and the intersection at Madison Street to Chester Street in New Cumberland. A combination of these two areas and the large amount of large truck traffic that navigates this route causes concern with pedestrian usage. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Monday, June 30, 2014. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.