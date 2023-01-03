NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING ON THE

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Tuesday, June 17, 2014, in the gymnasium of the Mineral Wells Elementary School located on 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, West Virginia on the proposed four lane upgrade along the highly commercial area of WV 14 from Mineral Wells to Pettyville. The upgrade will be approximately 1.3 miles beginning at the three lane section at Pettyville and tying into the existing four lane section of WV 14 near the Mineral Wells. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements. The approved Environmental Assessment will be available for review.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, July 17, 2014. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

