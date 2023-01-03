NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED PUBLIC MEETING ON PROPOSED ABANDONMENT

Page Content





The informational public meeting, previously set for October 21, 2014, has been rescheduled. The meeting will be held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Wednesday, November 12, 2014 in the library of Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, West Virginia on a proposed abandonment of Old WV 259 Right-Of-Way (Pre-1931), in Hampshire County, beginning at a point on CR 23/1, said point being 0.254 (1,345 feet) south of the intersection of WV 259 to a point on Old WV 259; thence easterly with Old WV 259, 0.33 mile (1,758 feet) and ending at its intersection with present WV 259 at 0.49 mile north of CR 23/1.

Property owners have requested the abandonment.





Scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., the meeting will afford citizens an opportunity to ask questions and state their opinions on the proposal. Highways personnel will be present to discuss the abandonment and receive public input.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Commissioner, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before December 12, 2014.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.