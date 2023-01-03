DOH to Break Ground on Last Section of East Beckley Bypass, Wednesday October 8 at 2:00PM

CHARLESTON-

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with Congressman Nick Rahall, Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, and other state and local leaders will be on hand to break ground on the final section of the East Beckley Bypass, Wednesday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place just beyond Stanaford Road (Directions provided below). The public is invited to attend.

“The East Beckley Bypass not only serves as a key access point to number of existing and developing areas, but also is just the beginning of a much larger investment in southern West Virginia,” Gov. Tomblin said. “By continuing to improve and invest in our state’s infrastructure, we can provide our communities with additional economic development opportunities.”

“Getting this last section under contract is a huge step in completing the East Beckley Bypass,” stated Secretary Mattox. “When it is complete, the East Beckley Bypass will tie back to Eisenhower Drive and ease one of the most congested areas in West Virginia.”

“The progress on jobs we make with projects like the bypass is where my Transportation Committee position really pays off for West Virginians. This is a fine example of how a sound investment of federal dollars can serve the public good, and this is why I fight so hard to return to our State a fair return on what West Virginians pay to build good roads,”said Rahall, Ranking Member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “The Bypass will help to clear congestion, open opportunity, and serve thriving retail businesses and institutions all along the route. Students and teachers at Woodrow Wilson High School and the Academy of Career and Technology, as well as patients, medical professionals, and staff at Beckley ARH Hospital will all benefit when the bypass is completed.”

The last section of the East Beckley Bypass from Stanaford Road to Industrial Drive is a 1.33 mile extension of the five-lane East Beckley Bypass and, when complete, will tie the Bypass back into Robert C. Byrd Drive (County 16) and N. Eisenhower Drive (US 19), thus, easing one of the State’s most congested areas.

