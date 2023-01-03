NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING, INWOOD BYPASS PROJECT IN BERKELEY COUNTY

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Monday, December 8, 2014, in the cafeteria at Musselman High School, located at 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, Berkeley County, West Virginia on the proposed Inwood Bypass Project. The project will address the congestion and safety concerns and improve traffic operations along West Virginia Route 51 from Berkeley County 30 just west of Interstate 81 to just south of Pocono Drive in Inwood. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements. The approved Environmental Assessment will be available for review.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to R. J. Scites, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, January 8, 2015. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.