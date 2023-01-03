DOH to Advertise Final 14.6 Miles of US 35

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin announces that the West Virginia Division of Highways will be advertising for Request of Qualifications (RFQ) for the design and construction of the remaining 14.6 miles of US Route 35 in Putnam and Mason counties.

“Our state’s highways are critical to our continued economic success, and I’m pleased we are moving forward with this project,” Gov. Tomblin said. “By completing US Route 35, we are ensuring the safety of our residents who travel these roads each and every day, and are making it easier for business and industry to operate and achieve success in the Mountain State.”

“This project will make the completion of a national freight route through the state, connecting I-64 to the Chicago metropolitan area,” stated Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox. “I appreciate Governor Tomblin’s leadership that will allow the Division of Highways to use this innovative and efficient method of project delivery to complete Route 35 in West Virginia.”

Utilizing the Public Private Partnership delivery method, the US 35 project will be constructed as a fully controlled access, four-lane highway from WV 869 in Putnam County to CR 40 in Mason County, which is approximately 14.6 miles.

Interested contractors will have until March 10 to submit proposals for roadbed construction. After receiving technical and cost proposals, the winning firm will be selected on May 20. The anticipated completion of this project is scheduled for the end of October, 2018. There will be a final paving contract following its completion.









