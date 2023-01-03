Submit Release
Lane and Ramp Closures Scheduled for I-64 Bridge Preservation Project in Charleston

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways advises the traveling public to be aware of changing traffic patterns occurring in the westbound lanes of I-64 beginning in the early hours of Saturday, April 4, 2015.

Two westbound lanes of I-64 between the I-77/I-79 split and mile marker 57 will remain closed Saturday, April 4 between 12:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. During the daytime hours Saturday, the contractor will only be able to restrict one lane of traffic at a time. The Virginia Street On-Ramp will also be shutdown to traffic Saturday at Midnight and will remain closed until further notice. Travelers should slow down, stay alert, and pay attention to signage in the work zone as crews work to shift traffic and re-stripe travel lines.


Kokosing Construction Company is preparing for the rehabilitation of nineteen bridges along Interstate 64, beginning at the Eugene Carter Memorial Bridge (also known as Fort Hill Bridge) and ending where the Brooks Street on-ramp enters the interstate. Numerous expansion joints will be replaced, repairs will be made to barriers, a Latex Modified Concrete overlay will be applied to bridge decks, and several cathodic protection systems will be replaced. Four structures utilize the cathodic system, which is a technique used to control corrosion of metal in the bridge deck.

The project contract was awarded to Kokosing Construction Company for $18,134,280. 


The project completion date is October 28, 2015


