Bid Letting Held for Remaining 14.6 Mile Section of US 35

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Wednesday, May 20, 2015 from fivecontractors qualified to design, build, and finance the remaining 14.6 miles of US 35.

The apparent low bid comes from Bizzack Construction, LLC of Lexington, KY in the amount of $174,450,000 for the construction of a four-lane highway from WV 869 in Putnam County to CR 40 in Mason County. In line with WVDOH procedure, the bid will be reviewed and officially awarded in the coming weeks. Once awarded, the contractor will immediately begin design and prep work for the project.

“We are very pleased to see competitive bids, and excited the apparent low bidder came in below our estimated cost,” stated Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox. “This will be another example of how the Public Private Partnership delivery method can deliver much anticipated projects to the public sooner rather than later.”

The anticipated completion of this grade and drain project is scheduled for the end of October 2018. There will be a final paving contract awarded following its completion and the road is expected to be open to traffic in the fall of 2019.

