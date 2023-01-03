DOH to Alter Traffic for 31st Street Bridge Cleaning and Painting

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways will be changing the traffic pattern on the 31st Street (East Huntington) Bridge and access ramp bridges in Huntington, WV and Proctorville, OH in order to perform cleaning and painting of the structure.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, 2015, traffic on the 31st Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane and a temporary traffic signal will be utilized to alternate northbound and southbound traffic. This lane reduction will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The temporary traffic signal is scheduled to be in place for approximately three months. Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to utilize the 6th Street or 17th Street Bridges when traveling between Huntington, WV and Ohio.

The contract was awarded to Eagle Industrial Painting of Magnolia, OH for a total of $3,584,149.55. The contract completion date for the work is set for October 2016, but the majority of the work is expected to be complete by the end of 2015.





