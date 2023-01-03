Submit Release
NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP PUBLIC MEETING ON ELKINS RAIL TRAIL CONNECTOR IN RANDOLPH COUNTY

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public workshop on Tuesday, September 8, 2015 at the Elkins Railroad Depot, Caboose Room, 315 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, West Virginia.  The public workshop is concerning a connector for the Allegheny Highlands Trail (Elkins to Hendricks) from the Highland Park Trailhead to the Elkins Railroad Depot.

 

This will be an informational workshop through which WVDOH officials will seek public input regarding construction of the Elkins Rail Trail Connector to the railroad depot. 

 

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE.  The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.  Information identifying the area of interest and potential alternatives will be displayed for discussion.  Representatives from the WVDOH will be available.  Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by October 8, 2015.

 

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Richard L. Warner, P. E., Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, or by email to timothy.b.sedosky@wv.gov.

 

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

