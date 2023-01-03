Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,480 in the last 365 days.

Transportation Secretary Issues Statement on Passing of Former DOH Equipment Division Director

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox today issued the following statement regarding the death of former DOH Equipment Division Director, Bob Andrew:
“I was saddened to hear of the passing of our former Equipment Division Director, Bob Andrew.  I know I speak for the entire Division of Highways staff when I say our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Andrew family.”


​​

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Transportation Secretary Issues Statement on Passing of Former DOH Equipment Division Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.