Transportation Secretary Issues Statement on Passing of Former DOH Equipment Division Director
CHARLESTON-
Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox today issued the following statement regarding the death of former DOH Equipment Division Director, Bob Andrew:
“I was saddened to hear of the passing of our former Equipment Division Director, Bob Andrew. I know I speak for the entire Division of Highways staff when I say our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Andrew family.”
