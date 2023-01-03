Seeking Applicants for Office of Administrative Hearings Director

Page Content

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS DIRECTOR

The West Virginia Department of Transportation seeks applicants for Director of Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) located in Charleston, WV. This position is responsible for managing all aspects of the OAH. The purpose of the OAH is to hold administrative hearings for all license revocation orders issued by the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles. A thorough understanding of Administrative Procedures prescribed under W.Va. Code 29A et seq. is required; particularly the provisions of Articles 4 & 5 under 29A; as well as a thorough understanding of W.Va. Code 17C-5A-2 and 17C-5C et seq. May represent the agency before public, legislative and executive offices, and court hearings within limitations of the Code of West Virginia. Performs related work as required. Starting salary commiserate with experience.

Minimum Qualification: Admission to practice law in the State of West Virginia.

Experience: Eight years of full-time paid experience in the practice of law or judicial, three years of which must have been in an administrative or supervisory capacity.

Excellent Benefits: Health and life insurance, optional dental/vision insurance, defined benefit retirement plan, paid annual and sick leave, 13 paid holidays per year, and on-going training.

This is an exempt position not covered under classified service. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume directly to Kathleen Dempsey, Director, Human Resources Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East Capitol Complex, Bldg. 5, Rm. A-317, Charleston, WV 25305-0430 or online at dot.hr@wv.gov. Resumes will be accepted until Monday January 18, 2016.

Interested applicants with questions may contact Kathleen Dempsey, Human Resources Director, at 304-558-3111.

