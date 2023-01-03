Rehabilitation Project to Begin for West Huntington I-64 Bridges

Page Content

Ramp and Lane Closures will Significantly Impact Traffic

HUNTINGTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways is set to begin a rehabilitation project on the Interstate 64 bridges that cross over US 52 in Cabell County.

Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the $2,910,505.41 contract in April. The project will involve lowering US 52 under the bridges to improve clearance, rehabilitating the abutments and sub-structure, replacing the steel bridge beams, and constructing a new concrete bridge deck. The current contract completion date is August 11, 2017.





The project will include lane restrictions along I-64 East and West near Exit 6 (West Huntington/Ironton, OH) and intermittent closures of the eastbound Exit 6 entrance and exit ramps. These varying closureswill occur throughout the duration of construction and at times will significantly impact traffic.

The first phase of the project consists of a weeklong closure of the Exit 6 eastbound exit and entrance ramps to allow crews to perform the necessary work to lower the roadway going beneath the overpass bridges. The closure begins on Saturday, July 30 and the ramps will remain closed until Friday, August 5. The westbound entrance and exit ramps will remain open during this time.





The following detour routes have been designated:





Eastbound Entrance Ramp Detour

Travelers on US 52 South and West Huntington wanting to head east on I-64 will utilize the detour as signed along 5th Ave and Route 60 through Huntington to the 29th Street (Exit 15) eastbound entrance ramp.





Eastbound Exit Ramp Detour

I-64 traffic will use Exit 1 at Kenova/Ceredo and utilize the detour as signed along Route 60 to West Huntington and US 52 North.



















