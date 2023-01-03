INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP:Hal Greer Boulevard Improvements at Columbia Avenue and 13th Avenue

Page Content





HUNTINGTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public workshop on Tuesday, October 4th, 2016 at the A. D. Lewis Center in the Multi-Purpose Room at 1450 A. D. Lewis Avenue in Huntington, WV.



The public workshop is concerning potential improvements to Hal Greer Boulevard at Columbia Avenue and 13th Avenue.





This will be an informational workshop through which WVDOH officials will seek public input regarding potential improvements to the intersections of Columbia Avenue and 13th Avenue with Hal Greer Boulevard (WV 10/16th Street).





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE.





The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.



Information identifying the area of interest and potential alternatives will be displayed for discussion. Representatives from the WVDOH will be available.

Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by November 8th 2016.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Richard L. Warner, P. E., Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, or by email to robert.c.watson@wv.gov.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

