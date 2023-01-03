NOW OPEN: Section of US 250 in Marion County Closed after Landslide

Page Content





MARION COUNTY-





A section of US 250 in Marion County closed due to a landslide is scheduled to reopen to traffic January, 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m.





Division of Highways maintenance forces and Grant Coal Company, the adjacent property owner, partnered to stabilize the hillside along US 250 between Holbert Road (250/20) and Mary Lou Retton Drive (250/55). Grant Coal Company used an excavator to push unstable material from the slope onto US 250. DOH crews hauled the debris to an approved site. Allegheny Power and their contractor also assisted in removing overhanging trees.





US 250 was closed on January 3 after the WVDOH Geotechnical Unit surveyed the site and found unstable rock and large trees on the hillside along the roadway.





1/6/2017





MARION COUNTY-





A section of US 250 in Marion County between Holbert Road (250/20) and Mary Lou Retton Drive (250/55) was closed due to safety concerns after a landslide occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.





Over the last three days, the West Virginia Division of Highways has observed continued slide activity on the steep slope above the roadway. The WVDOH Geotechnical Unit surveyed the site and found unstable rock and large trees which are likely to slide in the future. Due to these concerns, the unstable material will be removed before the road is opened to traffic.





The WVDOH will make every effort to expedite the slide remediation work. Maintenance of the detour route (Holbert Road to Marion Lou Retton Drive) will be a priority while this section of US 250 remains closed.​



