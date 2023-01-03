Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,072 in the last 365 days.

NOW OPEN: Section of US 250 in Marion County Closed after Landslide

Page Content


MARION COUNTY-


A section of US 250 in Marion County closed due to a landslide is scheduled to reopen to traffic January, 17, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m.


Division of Highways maintenance forces and Grant Coal Company, the adjacent property owner, partnered to stabilize the hillside along US 250 between Holbert Road (250/20) and Mary Lou Retton Drive (250/55).  Grant Coal Company used an excavator to push unstable material from the slope onto US 250. DOH crews hauled the debris to an approved site. Allegheny Power and their contractor also assisted in removing overhanging trees.


US 250 was closed on January 3 after the WVDOH Geotechnical Unit surveyed the site and found unstable rock and large trees on the hillside along the roadway.


1/6/2017


MARION COUNTY-


A section of US 250 in Marion County between Holbert Road (250/20) and Mary Lou Retton Drive (250/55) was closed due to safety concerns after a landslide occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.


Over the last three days, the West Virginia Division of Highways has observed continued slide activity on the steep slope above the roadway. The WVDOH Geotechnical Unit surveyed the site and found unstable rock and large trees which are likely to slide in the future. Due to these concerns, the unstable material will be removed before the road is opened to traffic.


The WVDOH will make every effort to expedite the slide remediation work. Maintenance of the detour route (Holbert Road to Marion Lou Retton Drive) will be a priority while this section of US 250 remains closed.​


You just read:

NOW OPEN: Section of US 250 in Marion County Closed after Landslide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.