Division of Highways districts submit lists of suggested secondary roadwork statewide

CHARLESTON, WV-


Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Transportation have been in constant communication with each of the 10 Division of Highways districts over the past three days. DOH officials from each district have worked diligently to compile complete lists of roads in need of maintenance work, ranging from ditching to paving to stabilization and more.

On Friday, all DOH districts submitted their lists in accordance with Gov. Justice's directive to do so in his address to all district managers and county supervisors earlier this week. The complete list of roadwork proposals stacks 21 inches tall. 

Officials with the DOT will now work over the weekend to prioritize which roads are of greatest concern as part of their overall submission to the Governor. Once the prioritization process is completed, the full submission will undergo an intensive review by the DOT and the Governor to determine the next best steps forward.

The plans will be made available to the public as soon as possible. 

