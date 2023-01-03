Gov. Justice’s Rapid Response roadwork initiative underway in Preston County

In response to Gov. Justice’s directive to immediately improve the condition of secondary roads across Preston County, a Rapid Response Team of more than 100 employees from the West Virginia Division of Highways has started work this week in all DOH-designated sections of the county.





A total of ten crews have been working on the early stages of various road improvement projects, including shoulder stabilization, ditching, pipe clearance, and pipe replacements. In addition to four District 4 crews, an extra 71 individuals from other districts across the state were brought in to supplement the workforce.





Of those 71 extra workers, about 50 will be housed at Camp Dawson for the duration of the Rapid Response Team’s work in the area to maximize efficiency. The remaining individuals will commute to project headquarters in Albright, WV every day before making their way to their respective work sites.





Maintenance and repair work is set to continue for the next several weeks. In addition to the shoulder stabilization, ditching, and pipework, other roadwork activities will occur in the near future.





Motorists driving through Preston County are asked to slow down when traveling through work zones.