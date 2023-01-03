Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,449 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice’s Rapid Response roadwork initiative underway in Preston County

In response to Gov. Justice’s directive to immediately improve the condition of secondary roads across Preston County, a Rapid Response Team of more than 100 employees from the West Virginia Division of Highways has started work this week in all DOH-designated sections of the county.


A total of ten crews have been working on the early stages of various road improvement projects, including shoulder stabilization, ditching, pipe clearance, and pipe replacements. In addition to four District 4 crews, an extra 71 individuals from other districts across the state were brought in to supplement the workforce.


Of those 71 extra workers, about 50 will be housed at Camp Dawson for the duration of the Rapid Response Team’s work in the area to maximize efficiency. The remaining individuals will commute to project headquarters in Albright, WV every day before making their way to their respective work sites. 


Maintenance and repair work is set to continue for the next several weeks. In addition to the shoulder stabilization, ditching, and pipework, other roadwork activities will occur in the near future.


Motorists driving through Preston County are asked to slow down when traveling through work zones.

You just read:

Gov. Justice’s Rapid Response roadwork initiative underway in Preston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.