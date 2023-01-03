I-77 Rehabilitation Project Bluefield to Princeton Set to Resume

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


Work along I-77 between Bluefield and Princeton will be gearing back up Friday, March 29, as the final paving project gets underway.


Beginning Wednesday evening, March 27, Traffic Directors will resume enforcement of the 55 mph speed limit in the work zone.  This will serve as notice to the traveling public.


On Friday, March 29, Traffic Directors will be on site 24/7 until further notice.


The contractor, WV Paving, will set alternating lane closures on Friday, March 29 from the 3 Mile Marker to the East River Tunnel (Southbound) as they begin striping and setting traffic control.  Friday evening, they will switch over to a permanent left lane closure from the 3-mile marker to the tunnel.


Beginning Monday, April 1, WV Paving will begin milling the left lane, followed by rubblization and installation of edge drains.
 
Work is scheduled for Monday thru Friday from 6:00 a.m.– 8:00 p.m., and Saturday as needed.



