East Beckley Bypass Paving to Begin Monday, April 1

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways is pleased to announce that, on Monday, April 1, paving will begin on the East Beckley Bypass.  While mill and prep work is currently underway, the actual paving operation will begin Monday.


The contractor, WV Paving, will start at the Robert C. Byrd end of the project and make their way to Stanaford Road.  The lane closures will shift throughout the day as they complete each pass.
 
Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic at each intersection.  There will also be a flagging crew staying with the contractor to keep traffic off the mat during the paving operation. Work will start between 6:30 - 7:00 a. m. and end around 7:00 p.m. The work is expected to be completed in 2 weeks and will signify the completion of the project.


Motorists are asked to be aware and Just.Slow.Down in work zones.


Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

