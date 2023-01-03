Preliminary statewide list of secondary roads maintenance needs now available

Page Content





CHARLESTON, WV-





Less than a week after Gov. Jim Justice directed all Division of Highways district managers and county supervisors statewide to compile full lists of secondary roads most in need of maintenance in their areas, those lists have been completed and are now available to the public on the Department of Transportation’s website.









These lists represent secondary roadways across the state that DOH district managers and county supervisors identified as being in the greatest need of maintenance work, per the Governor’s request.





These lists are for informational purposes only and do not represent a guarantee that roadwork, of any kind, will be completed in the areas mentioned.





It is also important to note that some lists are not prioritized. Fully-prioritized lists will be made available. Some lists also include equipment needs by district.





It is the DOH’s goal to address as many of these maintenance concerns as possible.

​​​