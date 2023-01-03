Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,448 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH to Begin Last Phase of I-64 Rehab Project

4/9/2019

Page Content


CHARLESTON- 


The West Virginia Division of Highways is pleased to announce that the final resurfacing work of the I-64 Rehabilitation Project, will begin on Monday, April 15.  The work is necessary to put the final “wearing surface” on the section between US 35/Crooked Creek exit and the Hurricane exit.  Work will begin on the US 35 flyover.
 
The paving work will be done at night, Monday – Friday, between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and should last until the first of July.  During non-work hours, all lanes are expected to be open.


Brent H. Walker
(304)541-9664
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

You just read:

WVDOH to Begin Last Phase of I-64 Rehab Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.