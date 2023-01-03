WVDOH to Begin Last Phase of I-64 Rehab Project

The West Virginia Division of Highways is pleased to announce that the final resurfacing work of the I-64 Rehabilitation Project, will begin on Monday, April 15. The work is necessary to put the final “wearing surface” on the section between US 35/Crooked Creek exit and the Hurricane exit. Work will begin on the US 35 flyover.The paving work will be done at night, Monday – Friday, between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and should last until the first of July. During non-work hours, all lanes are expected to be open.