I-77 Bluefield to Princeton Project Focuses on SB Exit 1 Ramps Beginning Friday, April 19

CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that, beginning Friday, April 19 and lasting through Friday, April 26, motorists may experience periodic delays on the southbound on and off ramps at Exit 1 on I-77 in Bluefield as the contractor mills out the existing asphalt as part of the final I-77 Bluefield to Princeton reconstruction project.


Highways will have some advanced flaggers onsite to help guide motorists if necessary, however, the delays may also impact traffic traveling North and Sound on US 52, John Nash Blvd. Periodic stopping of traffic on the ramps may be required when crews are in certain areas of the ramp such as curves and at the ends of the ramps due to space constraints and safety concerns.


For the latest construction activity and statewide traveler information, go to www.WV511.org. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone but are encouraged to Know Before You Go! Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

